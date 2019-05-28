BELMONT — The Belmont Library invites the community to share a favorite New Hampshire road trip destination. Stop by and fill out a card or submit on Google form, available by visiting https://forms.gle/yu36gEUTRCZ4SnyJA. All participants age 18 and over will be eligible for a $25 prize drawing at the end of June.
Belmont resident Leroy Zutter will share some of his local photography, on display at the library throughout June. Zutter is a long-time hobbyist and active camera club participant who embraced digital cameras early.
For kids, preschool age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. LEGO Build is Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.-noon. Middle schoolers will make watercolor space sun catchers on June 19 at 3:30 p.m. RSVP required.
The Friends will meet to discuss their summer volunteer plans on Wednesday, June 5.
Kelly Rolfe will present a hands-on book binding tutorial on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m.-noon. Space is limited and supplies will be provided.
The non-fiction book group will meet Thursday, June 13 at 1 p.m. to discuss 'The Feather Thief' by Kirk Wallace Johnson.
The Friday Fiction book group is reading 'Calico Joe' by John Grisham and will discuss it on Friday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Registration for the library summer reading program begins Monday, June 24. Registration and participation prizes include amusement park and movie tickets.
The Belmont Senior Center book group is reading 'H is for Hawk' by Helen Macdonald on Tuesday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the senior center. 'H is for Hawk' tells Macdonald's story of the year she spent training a northern goshawk in the wake of her father's death.
On the Wing will present their unique raptor rescue initiative at the Belmont Senior Center on June 27, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to come see three raptors undergoing rehabilitation.
The library has passes to New Hampshire State Parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, and the state historical society, Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village. Contact the library for details. The New Hampshire State Parks pass is courtesy of the Friends of the Belmont Library.
For more information, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
