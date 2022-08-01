MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host “History of the Meredith Rotary Club” on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program will be presented by John Sherman, a longtime rotarian and Meredith resident.
Karen Thorndike, Historical Society president noted, “The Rotary Club has done so much for communities in our area. It will be great to learn more about this wonderful civic organization.” John’s program will also feature an insightful look behind the scenes of the Great Meredith Ice Fishing Derby, a signature event of the Rotary Club for over 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.