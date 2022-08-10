LACONIA — Have a rollicking good time with Elton John, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, Jerry Lee Lewis and others — all interpreted by entertainer Jimmy Keys at the Lakeport Opera House on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
This international performer will bring the audience to their feet with his wild and crazy antics, will set toes tapping, and will have everyone dancing in the aisles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.