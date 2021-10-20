ALTON BAY — Irwin Marine of Alton Bay is celebrating the start of the snowmobile season! Join the team at Irwin Marine for the Snow Season Kickoff event happening on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 396 Main St. Alton Bay. This event will have a swap meet, games, a raffle, snow gear for sale, and more. Children and adults are all welcome. 

