LACONIA — One of the most recognized symbols of The holidays season and the Salvation Army is the bell ringer with a red kettle standing in front of a grocery store or shopping mall. The Red Kettle campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, contributing to much-needed programs helping people throughout the country.
At the Irwin Automotive Group, the ringing of The Salvation Army bell is not just a sound of a bell... it's the sound of curing hunger, the sound of Christmas to a child in need, the sound of a safe place for our neighbors to sleep. It is the sound of help, hope, and comfort to our neighbors when they need it most during the holidays and beyond. Most importantly it represents doing good In our Community.
A member of Irwin's will be ringing the bell to benefit the Salvation Army all day in downtown Laconia on Friday, Dec. 17.
