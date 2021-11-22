LACONIA — For the past nine years, the Irwin Automotive Group has been donating 100 turkeys every year in November and is encouraging friends neighbors, and customers to do the same. To make things simpler for the 2021 Thanksgiving season, gift cards with the value of an individual Thanksgiving Turkey will be donated. The Irwin Automotive Group partners with St. Vincent De Paul, which hosts one of the largest turkey drives in the Lakes Region. Since beginning these efforts, they have collected well over 20,000 turkeys to distribute to families in need.
The holiday season can be particularly tough for families that are struggling. Many cannot afford to have a special meal and may have a difficult time putting any food on their table. Programs like St. Vincent DePaul Annual Turkey Donation Drive will help make a real Thanksgiving dinner possible for so many of those in need.
