BELMONT — The Belmont High School Astronomy Club has been endorsed by NASA to host the International Observe the Moon night for the Lakes Region. The event will be at Bryant Field, and will be held from 7–9 p.m. Sunday night, Oct. 17. The BHS Astronomy Club members will operate telescopes for the public to view not only the moon, but Jupiter and Saturn as well. Dr. Andrew Jordan, NASA and UNH lunar research scientist will be on hand to answer questions and talk about some amazing aspects of the moon including the current Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission. A model of the spacecraft will be showcased. T-shirts will be available for $5-$10 each.
