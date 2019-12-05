Grade 12

High Honors: Alannah Alquist, Taylor Ambrose Katelyn Bousquet, Liam Brown, Reagan Buhrman, Gwen Carranza, Brenna Chrusciel, Haven Cook, Eleanor Cristiano, Joseph DeTolla, Georgiana Ducsai, Mollie Durand, Makenna Edgar, Kaitlyn Folsom, Bridget Gesel, Riley Goulet, Evelyn Hicks, Abigail Jutton, Emma Knowles, Helen LaRowe, Jade LaSalle, Ava Lazazzera, Rebecca Leberman, Brandon Lennox, Katherine Losada, Hailey Minkle, Eli Misavage, Rebeccca Nedeau, Erik Neggers, Olivia Pendergast, Gavin Ralston, Juliana Salamanca, Aria Shufelt, Ella St. Cyr, Rachel Taggett, Branden Taggett, Andrew Tolles, Maeve Torrey, Justine Vogeleer, Maya Weil-Cooley, Emma Wheeler

Honors: Ava Duymazlar, Matthew Nichols, Damon Patraw, Samuel Ports, Patricia St. Jacques, Olivia Swingle

Honorable Mention: Stephen Bean, Lydia Clapp, Julie Conner, Isabelle Dunn, Phoebe Hoag, Jasmine Morrissette, Sam Noe, Noah Patterson, Christian Sayegh, Lucas Scharankov, Haley Thomas, Olivia Walker

Grade 11

High Honors: Greta Achenbach, Gabrielle Bean, Danielle Donahue, Joshua Felch, Kyle Gable, Matthew Gianunzio, Aislinn Hird, Danielle Lynch, Aalianna Marietta, Mykyle Merrill, Sadie O’Neil, Emma Richardson, Miguel Rodriguez, Abigael Sanders, Kayla Sassan, Raven Strother, Devyn Vaal, Amos Wobber, Jaime Woodaman

Honors: Jonathan Binder, Calista Blair, Hayden Bourgeois, Amelia Brown, Maia Brown, Brett Caswell, Thomas Cillo, Trinity Flynn, Jason Keysar, Molly Mason, Jack McCarthy, Andrew Spicuzza, Jessica Woodaman, Mela Wujcik

Honorable Mention: Sophia Conkling, Owen Donahue, Leona Hand, Caitlin Harris, John Martin, Brooke Morse, Lauren O’Hearn, Paula Puigantell, Isabella Quagliaroli, Carter Rumery, Emily Weeks, Kaelyn Williams

Grade 10

High Honors: Chloie Brown, Owen Carney, Gerrick Colbath, Kyleigh Folsom, Janney Halperin, Harrison Hicks, Meghan Hodge, Ellie Hornkohl, Taylor Hounsell, Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Cecily Marietta, Alaina Nedeau, Julia Pendergast, Gabriel Staples, Perry Swanker, Joshua Tolles, Riley Towle, Thomas White

Honors: Isabel Dube, Sydney White, Reagan White

Honorable Mention: Grace Abromowich, Ethan Bickford, Ryan Bousquet, Anna Carpentiere, Connor Chrusciel, Cole Ducsai, Brianna Fitts, Erin Furnee, Jack Gallagher, Ian Hand, Jett Lucas, Matthew Marion, Alexander Maurier, James Minkle, Rebeka Nesbitt, Paulina Oakley, Abigail Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan, Nicole Sullivan

Grade 9

High Honors: Kalan Brunell, Van Buhrman, Dagon Burr, Jayda-Lynn Carter-Glines, Hannah Coleman, Charles Despres, Katelyn DeTolla, Kelli Goewey, Eden Hamel, Bailey Kuczkowski, Bradley Leberman, Alissa McCarthy, Eben Misavage, Molly Moynihan, Haley Pimley, Ruby Preisendorfer, Riana Ralston, Olivia Richards, Egan Towle, Victoria Weisman

Honors: Jared Bixby, Paolo Cao, Joseph Doda, Sara Harris, Joshua Thomas

Honorable Mention: Ryan Alexander, Andrew Bivolcic, Joscelyn Boucher, Trever Gumbs, Roland Hoag, Christenia Kangas, Hannah Pratt, Sydney Range, Zachary Spicuzza

