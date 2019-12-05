Grade 12
High Honors: Alannah Alquist, Taylor Ambrose Katelyn Bousquet, Liam Brown, Reagan Buhrman, Gwen Carranza, Brenna Chrusciel, Haven Cook, Eleanor Cristiano, Joseph DeTolla, Georgiana Ducsai, Mollie Durand, Makenna Edgar, Kaitlyn Folsom, Bridget Gesel, Riley Goulet, Evelyn Hicks, Abigail Jutton, Emma Knowles, Helen LaRowe, Jade LaSalle, Ava Lazazzera, Rebecca Leberman, Brandon Lennox, Katherine Losada, Hailey Minkle, Eli Misavage, Rebeccca Nedeau, Erik Neggers, Olivia Pendergast, Gavin Ralston, Juliana Salamanca, Aria Shufelt, Ella St. Cyr, Rachel Taggett, Branden Taggett, Andrew Tolles, Maeve Torrey, Justine Vogeleer, Maya Weil-Cooley, Emma Wheeler
Honors: Ava Duymazlar, Matthew Nichols, Damon Patraw, Samuel Ports, Patricia St. Jacques, Olivia Swingle
Honorable Mention: Stephen Bean, Lydia Clapp, Julie Conner, Isabelle Dunn, Phoebe Hoag, Jasmine Morrissette, Sam Noe, Noah Patterson, Christian Sayegh, Lucas Scharankov, Haley Thomas, Olivia Walker
Grade 11
High Honors: Greta Achenbach, Gabrielle Bean, Danielle Donahue, Joshua Felch, Kyle Gable, Matthew Gianunzio, Aislinn Hird, Danielle Lynch, Aalianna Marietta, Mykyle Merrill, Sadie O’Neil, Emma Richardson, Miguel Rodriguez, Abigael Sanders, Kayla Sassan, Raven Strother, Devyn Vaal, Amos Wobber, Jaime Woodaman
Honors: Jonathan Binder, Calista Blair, Hayden Bourgeois, Amelia Brown, Maia Brown, Brett Caswell, Thomas Cillo, Trinity Flynn, Jason Keysar, Molly Mason, Jack McCarthy, Andrew Spicuzza, Jessica Woodaman, Mela Wujcik
Honorable Mention: Sophia Conkling, Owen Donahue, Leona Hand, Caitlin Harris, John Martin, Brooke Morse, Lauren O’Hearn, Paula Puigantell, Isabella Quagliaroli, Carter Rumery, Emily Weeks, Kaelyn Williams
Grade 10
High Honors: Chloie Brown, Owen Carney, Gerrick Colbath, Kyleigh Folsom, Janney Halperin, Harrison Hicks, Meghan Hodge, Ellie Hornkohl, Taylor Hounsell, Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Cecily Marietta, Alaina Nedeau, Julia Pendergast, Gabriel Staples, Perry Swanker, Joshua Tolles, Riley Towle, Thomas White
Honors: Isabel Dube, Sydney White, Reagan White
Honorable Mention: Grace Abromowich, Ethan Bickford, Ryan Bousquet, Anna Carpentiere, Connor Chrusciel, Cole Ducsai, Brianna Fitts, Erin Furnee, Jack Gallagher, Ian Hand, Jett Lucas, Matthew Marion, Alexander Maurier, James Minkle, Rebeka Nesbitt, Paulina Oakley, Abigail Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan, Nicole Sullivan
Grade 9
High Honors: Kalan Brunell, Van Buhrman, Dagon Burr, Jayda-Lynn Carter-Glines, Hannah Coleman, Charles Despres, Katelyn DeTolla, Kelli Goewey, Eden Hamel, Bailey Kuczkowski, Bradley Leberman, Alissa McCarthy, Eben Misavage, Molly Moynihan, Haley Pimley, Ruby Preisendorfer, Riana Ralston, Olivia Richards, Egan Towle, Victoria Weisman
Honors: Jared Bixby, Paolo Cao, Joseph Doda, Sara Harris, Joshua Thomas
Honorable Mention: Ryan Alexander, Andrew Bivolcic, Joscelyn Boucher, Trever Gumbs, Roland Hoag, Christenia Kangas, Hannah Pratt, Sydney Range, Zachary Spicuzza
