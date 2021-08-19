LACONIA — Gilda's Club New Hampshire will hold its First Annual Dragon Boat Festival at Weirs Beach and Lake Winnipesaukee on Saturday, Sept. 25.
This all-day festival will be a day of Dragon Boat races, fun for anyone paddling or watching. The festival will also include a flower ceremony for loved ones touched by cancer. The event will serve as a fundraiser for Gilda's Club New Hampshire, an emotional and social cancer organization looking to open a clubhouse in the Lakes Region to support individuals impacted by cancer.
A Dragon Boat takes 20 paddlers sitting two abreast, someone standing and steering at the back of the boat, and a drummer sitting in the front of the boat keeping the paddlers' stroke pace in a 40-foot boat decorated like a dragon. Together, the group does its best to propel their dragon boat along a fixed-distance course in the shortest amount of time, competing against other teams to be the crowned racing champion. Anyone can form a team — friends, co-workers, local businesses, clubs, sports teams, cancer survivor groups. Coaching and practice times will be available the week before the Saturday festival.
To participate in the festival racing, teams agree to raise a designated minimum amount in donations for Gilda's Club NH. The team which raises the most in donations will receive special recognition and an award at the festival. A special Corporate Boat Division will allow businesses to join as sponsors and race exclusively against their business rivals for bragging rights and winner's trophy.
Gilda's Club NH has contracted with 22Dragons, a company from Montreal, Canada which will provide the boats, all the necessary equipment and will run the practices and the races. They are one of Canada's largest dragon boat racing clubs, and with 22Dragons USA Inc, North America's leading dragon boat racing event service providers.
The Festival is open to the public. Everyone is invited to come to Weirs Beach (Endicott Rock Park) to enjoy the fun and support an important cancer organization.
If you are interested in racing or would like more information about this event, go to https://gildasclubnh.org/ or contact Scott at sjk@gildasclubnh.org 603-387-6775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.