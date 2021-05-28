State offering in-person boating safety classroom courses. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, classroom options for earning your lifetime boating safety certification were suspended last April. Police Colonel Nathan Noyes has announced the Marine Patrol’s Boater Education Program is again open.
“After a record-breaking boating season in 2020, we are excited to be able to offer our safe boating classroom courses once again. New Hampshire is proud to have one of the lowest boating fatality rates in the country and our classes have played a significant role in that achievement,” said Colonel Noyes.
Anyone wishing to operate a powerboat in excess of 25 horsepower on NH public waters is required to possess proof of having completed a NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators) approved boating safety course.
For information on available classroom and on-line courses, please visit the Marine Patrol website at www.boatingeducation.nh.gov.
