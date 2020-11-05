LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Association recently received a significant donation from Aaron Davis, who organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe in Tup Goodhue’s memory. Tup grew up on the lake, ran a successful business here, and truly loved Lake Winnipesaukee. Tup passed away in July, and his family felt the best way to honor him was to donate in his memory to the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
“While I didn’t know Tup personally, he must have been a highly respected and well-liked person, judging from the number of donations that have come in, and the notes accompanying them.” said Pat Tarpey, Executive Director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. “We are truly grateful for everyone’s generosity, and to the Goodhue family for honoring us in this way.”
Aaron Davis’ GoFundMe fundraiser raised over $2,800, with another $620 coming in to the lake association directly. The funds will be used to support the LWA’s water quality monitoring and lake protection programs. The LWA works to protect the water quality and natural resources of the lake and its watershed now and for future generations. For more information on the lake association’s work, visit their website at https://www.winnipesaukee.org.
