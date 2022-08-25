WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Professor C. Paul Vincent on Tuesday, Sept. 6. This is the 16th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
It is generally understood that when Franklin Roosevelt became president in March 1933, he shouldered the burden of the worst economic crisis in American history. Yet, fraught as the Great Depression surely was, it was backdropped by other concerns that grew in both severity and importance as his presidency progressed. Among these were: a powerful inclination, stemming from America’s involvement in World War I, to shortsightedly forego international political commitments and, linked with this isolationist impulse; establishment under his three predecessors of an increasingly restrictive immigration system. This talk aims to outline the complicated linkage between immigration and isolation on the one hand and the growing international threat, largely embodied by Nazi Germany, that Roosevelt believed America faced as the 1930s advanced.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center Street. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2022 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
