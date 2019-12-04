MEREDITH — In 1983, the Inter-Lakes Scholarship Foundation was founded to honor and reward graduating high school seniors from Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich. Over 35 years later, the foundation has maintained a board of nine members, including the president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Members serve two-year terms and meet four to five times each year, and organize a scholarship dinner each June to award that year’s scholarships.
Like any organization, the foundation follows bylaws and regulations. The originally invested scholarship funds are monitored quarterly by a local investment firm. The dividends are used to award scholarships.
Currently there are six active boards members, and three wish to retire at the end of this year. The Inter-Lakes Scholarship Foundation is actively seeking new members. For anyone interested in being part of the foundation, there will be an informational meeting at the Meredith Community Center on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. Snow date is Thursday, Jan. 16. Email interlakesscholarship@gmail.com with questions before the meeting.
