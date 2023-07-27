Educators Rising’s Ethical Dilemma

This team of four Huot Career and Technical Center students placed sixth in the nation in Educators Rising’s Ethical Dilemma competition. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — A team of four Huot Career and Technical Center students placed sixth in the nation in Educators Rising’s Ethical Dilemma competition.

After placing fourth in the state in March, Ava LaPlante and Hannah Lewey of Belmont High School, Wynter Murgatroy of Laconia High School and Alex Harbour of Inter-Lakes High School, refined their presentation for the national competition at the Educators Rising National Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.