LACONIA — A team of four Huot Career and Technical Center students placed sixth in the nation in Educators Rising’s Ethical Dilemma competition.
After placing fourth in the state in March, Ava LaPlante and Hannah Lewey of Belmont High School, Wynter Murgatroy of Laconia High School and Alex Harbour of Inter-Lakes High School, refined their presentation for the national competition at the Educators Rising National Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Educators Rising is a national career and technical student organization. The local chapter at the Huot Center is led by teacher prep instructor Tracy Nudd-Homeyer. The national conference was attended by over 2,000 rising educators from around the country.
New Hampshire students who placed fifth or above in their state competition categories were eligible to attend. During the five-day event, students had opportunities to compete in a variety of education-related challenges, attend professional development workshops, attend a college and innovation fair and network with other future educators.
The Ethical Dilemma is one of the most popular competitions, with dozens of teams vying to place in the top 10. Students were asked to contemplate and come to consensus on how to resolve a hypothetical dilemma that an educator might encounter. Students created and delivered a presentation that highlighted the professional and ethical factors relevant to the situation and how they came to their solution.
As a state Educators Rising officer, Laplante was also selected as a delegate from New Hampshire to the National Student General Session, where a select group of students debated and voted on Educator Rising’s priorities for the next three years.
