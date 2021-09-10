SANDWICH — The Community Church of Sandwich is hosting a day of live music, entertainment, and a one-stop community yard sale with more than 30 vendors on the Sandwich Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept, 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rory Black's RB Food Truck from Plymouth will be on hand for lunch and there will be a snack and food booth. There will be children's activities and fun for the whole family. There is no admission for the Awareness Festival and there is plenty of free parking from the entrance on Squam Lake Road. Proceeds after costs will be donated to The New Hampshire Task Force Against Human Trafficking, nhhumantraffickingtaskforce.com.
Live entertainment and music will take place on the Sandwich Fairgrounds stage throughout the day. The line-up is Rick Clogston and Jonathan Sindorf at 10 a.m., Scott and Stephanie Goddard at 10:50 a.m., Deb Hoffman at 11:30 a.m., John Davidson at 12:10 p.m., Matt Beem at 12:40 p.m., Peter Lawler at 1:30 p.m., Deb Kumpf at 2:20 p.m., and Dawn Longval at 2:50 p.m. Music will be folk and Christian.
Every county in NH has been affected by human trafficking. An educational awareness feature of the festival is the United Nations GiftBox Campaign. The gift box is a unique project launched by STOP THE TRAFFIK and the United Nations Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking at the London 2012 Olympics. To learn more, visit thefreedomcafe.org/gift-box.
The Gift Box project is looking for 12 volunteers to assist with the display in one hour shifts during the event. All volunteers will need to attend a training on Sunday, Sept. 12, 4-6 p.m., at the Community Church of Sandwich. A Zoom option may be available. Email negiftbox@thefreedomcafe.org to register.
The one-stop yard sale in the Crafts Demonstration Building on the Sandwich Fairgrounds still has room for vendors. A 10x10-foot space is $20. To sign up, call or text Paula at 978-660-3091.
The Prayer Shawl group will have hand-knitted or crocheted shawls and information about the ministry. Shawls are available for anyone in need of comfort and prayer, as well as complimentary Bibles donated by the NH Bible Society.
The Christian Education Committee is coordinating children's activities such as face-painting, games, an an obstacle course. Nearly all church members are involved. Volunteers from the community are welcome.
For more information, call 603-284-6151 or email sandwichchurch@gmail.com.
Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m. in the Baptist Meetinghouse on Church Street in Center Sandwich. Rev. Deb Hoffman is the pastor. All are welcome.
