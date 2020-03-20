PLYMOUTH — Members of the Plymouth Lodge of Elks, #2312, recently visited the Boulder Point, local residence for homeless Veterans and met with a number of veterans. The Elks Lodge donated a 55-inch television, a microwave and a poker table.
Committee Chair Arthur Joyce Jr., thanked the veterans for all they have done and said this is the beginning of what the Plymouth Elks plan to do for the veterans at Boulder Point. There are 30 households at the residence that opened last September and all are occupied. Veterans at Boulder Point have served our country in every conflict since the Korean War.
The Plymouth Lodge of Elks has received additional grants that will assist veterans. Plans are underway for further items and work to be done by the Elk members for veterans this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.