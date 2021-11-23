BELMONT — There are a lot of fun and festive things going on in the Children’s Room in December. Families should mark their calendars for two holiday events that will offer stories, crafts, and treats: the Grinch Party on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and the Polar Express Storytime on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. The Grinch Party will be spread out across the two levels of the library, and on the lawn outside, to allow for safe distancing. There will be grinchy activities, music, and a reading of Dr. Seuss’s "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." For the Polar Express Storytime, there will be a gathering in the children’s room by the fireplace to read the story together.
Parents and caregivers might also consider dropping in to the "Bring Your Own Baby" event or taking home a holiday craft for the kiddos. For the "Bring Your Own Baby" event, a family-friendly movie will be chosen to watch, while your little ones play nearby and are free to be noisy. While you’re in, grab a holiday craft to take home with you, or stop in on Friday, Dec. 3 or Friday, Dec. 17 for Crafternoon, any time after 3 p.m.
The Dec. non-fiction book group is centered on The man who invented Christmas by Les Standiford. As uplifting as the tale of Scrooge itself, this is the story of one writer and one book revived the signal holiday of the Western world. The discussion is set for Thursday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.
The Friday fiction book group on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. will discuss Mr. Dickens and his carol by Samantha Silva, a fictional account of how Charles Dickens was inspired to write his most famous book.
The Library will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1. The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
