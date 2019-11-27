BELMONT — At the Belmont Public Library, and variety of activities are planned for December.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m., for the whole family. Ladybug Picture Book Award voting takes place through the beginning of the month for preschoolers through third graders.
The non-fiction book group is reading "Four Seasons in Rome" by Anthony Doerr. The discussion is Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m.
The Belmont Library invites all fifth through eighth graders to make holiday gifts on Monday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. Reservations are requested.
The Belmont Senior Center book group will tackle "Once Upon a River" by Diane Setterfield on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m.
The Friday Fiction book group meets Friday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss "Last Christmas in Paris" by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb.
Start vacation with a holiday movie Monday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. Snacks will be provided.
The Friends are selling packs of ten Christmas cards for $1. Their goal is to sell 105 to completely fund the New Hampshire State Parks pass for 2020.
The Library will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. The library has limited hours Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information about the Belmont Public Library, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
