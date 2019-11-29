MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee’s 27th annual Holiday Open House at The Loon Center is today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family, including hayrides, balloon animals, face painting, crafts for kids, and warm refreshments and treats. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m.
Learn about the wildlife of the Lakes Region at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center’s Discovery Table. Mo the Clown will make balloon creations, and face painter Brooke will help kids get into the holiday spirit with festive designs. Matthew Swain will be at the event with his horse-drawn hayrides.
There will be special holiday sales in the Feather Gift Shop, 10% off for visitors, 20% off for members, and 25% off for new members.
To reach The Loon Center, turn onto Blake Road at the Moultonborough Central School from Route 25. Follow Blake Road one mile to the end at Lee’s Mills Road. Turn right and the Loon Center is the first building on the left at 183. For more information, call 603-476-5666, or email info@loon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.