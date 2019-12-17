LACONIA — The annual Family Fun Night on Dec. 9 was a night to remember for local families. Children brought their lists, and waited for their shopping elf to take them to the gift room. The event provides children the opportunity to select gifts for their family members at a penny sale held at Lakes Region Community Services.
The event is not just for the kids. Families enjoyed getting their pictures taken with Santa, creating holiday crafts, dancing to live music by Don Bergeron, and eating a catered dinner from Fratello’s. Family Fun Night this year set an attendance record with 197 children and 140 adults.
“The local community comes together in such a fantastic way to support this event,” said Erin Pettengill, vice president. “Staff, volunteers, local businesses, and community partners provide these children with a holiday full of joy and support. From the gifts that were donated to the volunteers who gave their time to make this night so special, we would not be able to do this without them.”
To learn more about LRCS, call Jim Hamel at 603-524-8811.
