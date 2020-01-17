MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery recently hosted a fundraiser for the Meredith Library Fund. The event raised $750.
“Hermit Woods Winery is very proud to be able help, even if only in a small way, to raise the necessary funds to build the new addition for our library. We are very excited about the increased services, accessibility, and future potential that this new addition will bring to Main Street and our town," said winery owner Bob Manley.
"We have raised over $650,000 since February 2019 towards the project," said Fund President James McFarlin. "We will be turning those funds over to the town to lower the cost of the project, which will be voted on at town meeting on March 11." To learn more about the Meredith Library Fund, visit meredithlibraryfund.org.
Hermit Woods Winery and Deli is located at 72 Main St. For more information, visit hermitwoods.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.