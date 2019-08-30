TAMWORTH — Cristina Ashjian, chair of the Moultonborough Heritage Commission, received a Community Service Award at the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s annual meeting and awards presentation on June 24.
The annual award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional and sustained contributions to their community and/or to the economy of the Lakes Region.
Wayne Crowley, executive board chair of the Lakes Region Planning Commission, with Vice-Chair John Ayer and Executive Director Jeff Hayes, presented the annual awards at the event. In his comments, Ayer said Ashjian “has been working tirelessly to explore options and new opportunities for the town-owned Taylor House which made it to the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s ‘Seven to Save’ statewide endangered list in 2017…. She has worked to identify an appropriate new use for the Taylor House consistent with village revitalization and other planning goals through outreach efforts, such as the information session ‘New Lives for Old Buildings’ and a recently issued request for proposals. Although impressive, her work does not stop in Moultonborough, as she has supported many town boards of neighboring communities with historic preservation issues. Cristina Ashjian’s dedication is inspiring to us all as she teaches us it is well worth taking the time to ensure the survival and re-use of historic buildings in our communities.”
This is the first Lakes Region Planning Commission award to recognize the important role of an area heritage commission with regard to economic development and community planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.