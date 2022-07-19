MEREDITH — The Community Garden Club of Meredith was founded in 1951 and has promoted horticultural education civic beautification and conservation since then. The Weed and Feed Committee has provided the town of Meredith with volunteers who plant and tend garden areas in and around Meredith. As you enjoy walking in our lovely community, take the time to notice and appreciate the hard work of our members at the Meredith Community Center Flagpole and upper gardens, the town hall plantings, the corner garden at the Meredith Historical Society, the Courtyard on Main, the triangles at Pleasant and Plymouth streets, the Greater Meredith Chamber of Commerce and in partnership with GMP, the planters at Town Docks and the window boxes adorning the bridge on Route # 3. In honor of Meredith’s 250th celebration more than 2600+ daffodils were planted creating a salute to spring.
The June 16 meeting was held in the Function Room at the Meredith Public Library. The keynote speaker for the meeting was “The Garden Guy,” Henry Homeyer, a life-long organic gardener, UNH Master Gardener, and prolific writer, Henry shared his expertise in gardening. A renowned horticulturist and author his weekly columns can be found in local papers and are always full of great tips and techniques. His slide presentation was shared with a sense of humor and members were delighted to have the opportunity to ask questions, purchase his books and garden tools. Inspiring, amusing and entertaining, the members agreed the presentation was one of the best this season.
