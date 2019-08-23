MEREDITH — The Heart and Hands Thrift Shop recently celebrated its three years in business with a three-day sale (offering three items for $5) and three days of refreshments.
The shop opened after Rev. Robin Soller of Trinity Episcopal Church encouraged a small group of people to develop an idea to open a thrift shop in Meredith, less than four years ago. In less than a year after the idea was proposed, the doors of the Heart & Hands Thrift Shop opened in August 2016.
Inviting St. Charles Catholic Church and the First Congregational Church to join forces with the Trinity Episcopal Church has made the shop a true community effort. The three churches receive no money from the Heart & Hands Thrift Shop.
The original intention for the shop, especially since it was a three-church effort, was to help people buy necessities, with all proceeds going to local not-for-profit entities in the Lakes Region.
When the doors of Heart & Hands Thrift Shop opened in August 2016, it provided a reason for people to clean out their overflowing closets, to finally empty the attic boxes, or just took at it as an opportunity to declutter a homes. Then, the shoppers arrived. Thrift shops are for shoppers who love a bargain, and people of all sizes, shapes, economic means, and various interests came into the shop. Many people continue to visit every week to check out the newest merchandise.
Sales revenue has been increasing each year, allowing the total grants given to not-for-profit, local organizations to rise to $176,895 from H & H Thrift Shop in its three-year history.
The shop is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. People are invited to drop off gently used items, browse the shop and, look for a bargain. The thrift shop is located at 8 Maple St., Meredith.
