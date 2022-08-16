HOLDERNESS — The Holderness Free Library has for all ages and interests. There are two active monthly book groups for adults, twice-weekly story time for kids, weekly chair yoga and stitch-and-chat, as well as a family-friendly movie series on the first Friday of every month. To learn more about programming, visit: holdernessfreelibrary.org

The Holderness Free Library is more than books. There are community meeting spaces, picnic tables to enjoy a coffee or sandwich from the nearby Squam Lake Marketplace, as well as a beautiful deck and seating to watch the comings-and-goings of the town. The library also has movies, magazines, games, e-resources (including books/audiobooks) and more for all ages and interests.

