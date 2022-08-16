HOLDERNESS — The Holderness Free Library has for all ages and interests. There are two active monthly book groups for adults, twice-weekly story time for kids, weekly chair yoga and stitch-and-chat, as well as a family-friendly movie series on the first Friday of every month. To learn more about programming, visit: holdernessfreelibrary.org
The Holderness Free Library is more than books. There are community meeting spaces, picnic tables to enjoy a coffee or sandwich from the nearby Squam Lake Marketplace, as well as a beautiful deck and seating to watch the comings-and-goings of the town. The library also has movies, magazines, games, e-resources (including books/audiobooks) and more for all ages and interests.
Throughout August, the library will host an exhibition featuring the work of Holderness women artists. Artwork — ranging from landscape paintings to quilts — is located throughout the library.
The library recently opened a small free pantry stocked with non-perishable foods, toiletries, and other consumables to support anyone in the community in need. The pantry is available any time the library is open, and is open to anyone in need, no questions asked.
Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
