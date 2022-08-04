MEREDITH — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in your community, all while running routine weekly errands at your local Meredith Hannaford. The Greater Meredith Program has been selected by Meredith Hannaford’s store leadership as the benefiting non-profit for the Community Bag Program for the month of August.
The Hannaford Community Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to their community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased, Hannaford will send a $1 donation to the selected non-profit from the Hannaford in which the bag was purchased.
