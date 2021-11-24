GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort has announced that the traditional Two for One Mondays will be reintroduced this winter exclusively for Belknap County residents. Locals who bring proof of their Belknap County residency will enjoy two lift tickets for the price of one, every Monday, for the entirety of the 2021-22 winter season (excludes holidays and MA vacation week). Residents of Belknap County who already have a season pass may bring a buddy for a half price lift ticket every Monday this winter.
For those who prefer cross country skiing, Gunstock Outdoor Center will also be offering two for one cross country trail passes every Monday for Belknap County residents.
Residents are reminded to bring their tax bill, driver’s license, etc. as proof of Belknap County residency each time in order to redeem this offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.