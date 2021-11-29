MOULTONBOROUGH — The Great Waters Music Festival has announced its 2022 Concerts in the Clouds Performance Series. There will be five shows in the Great Waters performance tent located on the field near Shannon Pond at the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough starting on July 16. Season tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 6.
Over 50 years ago four young men from Liverpool, London came to the United States as part of the British Invasion and with them came the pop and rock music of the United Kingdom. During this coming July when you come to see 1964 The Tribute you will experience a Beatles’ concert the way it was performed during those early years. One week later, some of the biggest hits of the 1970s will be heard throughout the tent when The Electric Light Orchestra experience takes you on a musical journey with brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and superlative vocals.
If you were lucky enough to see Classic Albums Live present Eagles Hotel California Note for Note Cut for Cut this past summer, then you know how good they are and their Classic Albums Live Fleetwood Mac Rumours Note for Note Cut for Cut will be just as spectacular during the month of August. Two weeks later, you will be thrilled with Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway show “Movin Out,” when he performs the music of Billy Joel. Handpicked for the part by Joel, Cavanaugh received both Tony and Grammy nominations for his role.
Show number five will find you standing on your feet singing and dancing when One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works performs those iconic classics we all love.
Live music would make a perfect holiday gift with a Great Waters gift certificate. For information regarding the purchase of season tickets or a Great Waters gift certificate, contact Doug Kiley at the Great Waters office at 603-569-7710 or go to the website at www.greatwaters.org.
