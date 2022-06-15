GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Rubbings, photographs and slides illustrate a variety of gravestones found in our own neighborhood. These NH stone “pages” also tell long-forgotten stories of such historical events as the Great Awakening, the Throat Distemper epidemic, and the American Revolution. Find out more about these deeply personal works of art, and the craftsmen who carved them, with Glenn Knoblock.
The program, Tuesday evening, June 28 at the Old Town Hall, on Route 140 in Gilmanton Iron Works, begins at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. There is no charge, but donations to support the Society’s work are welcome. Social hour and refreshments begin at 7 p.m. For further information check the Society’s website: www.gilmantonhistorical society.org.
The Society is pleased to present it’s regular summer series this year. On Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (rain date Sunday, July 24) the Society offers a tour of it’s new farm museum at the Tom Howe Barn, along with hikes to Meetinghouse Pond on the Urner Trail and a presentation about flax production at the conservation property on Meetinghouse Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. (rain date, Aug. 24) Society President John Dickey leads a walking tour of Pine Grove Cemetery on Stage Road.
The final program, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Kevin Gardner offers a program on New England stone walls.
The Society’s museum, at Old Town Hall, is open Saturdays during June, July and August, from 10 a.m. until noon. It will also be open beginning at 7 p.m. before programs at Old Town Hall, May, June and September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.