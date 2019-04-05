MEREDITH — Granite United Way hosted its annual Campaign Celebration on March 20 at Church Landing. Supporters from throughout the Lakes Region were recognized for their commitment to the community.
David Levesque, principal of Pleasant Street School, was the featured speaker. He gave his perspective of how engaging his students with Granite United Way is helping build a culture of giving back, and of recognizing their own role in strengthening their community. Three years ago, the school began participating in Granite United Way’s Day of Caring, with the entire school and faculty participating.
“When we arrive at Pleasant Street School on Day of Caring each September and we see hundreds of kids wearing Day of Caring shirts, ready to help out their community – it’s incredible,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “These students are excited, and David is leading this effort by creating opportunities for them to make real change.”
Additional highlights from the evening included Scoop Welch, vice president of regional operations at Granite United Way, sharing a 15% increase in giving at Bank of New Hampshire, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and Pike Industries, the top three company campaigns in the Central Region.
“The generosity throughout our community is truly inspirational,” said Welch. “We are so fortunate to have a strong team of local volunteers who are dedicated to building this community up.”
Individuals and companies honored at the event were Path Resorts with the Give Award, Rick Silverberg of HealthFirst Family Care Center with the Advocate Award, Erica Brough of Lakes Region Child Care Services with the Volunteer Award, and Jessica Ruel, Meredith Village Savings Bank with the Employee Campaign Coordinator Award.
Granite Awards went to companies that raised $100,000 or more during Granite United Way’s annual campaign, including Bank of New Hampshire, Eversource Energy, Hannaford Supermarkets, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Pike Industries, Inc., and United Parcel Service.
The evening was sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, Pike Industries, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, and Lincoln Financial Group.
For more information about Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
