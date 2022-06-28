MEREDITH — Tucked away from the Lakes Region’s waterfront attractions is the Meredith Historical Society’s Farm Museum, a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1801, it is one of the oldest buildings in Meredith. Closed during COVID years, the Farm Museum is now ready to celebrate its reopening with a special event on Saturday, July 9.
On the lawn beside the building, Larry Frates, artist in residence at Laconia’s Belknap Mill, will enchant children with his artwork, magic and storytelling, while linking it all to the antique farm equipment inside the Farm Museum.
Larry Frates will draw caricatures and tell witty stories related to the use of the antique farming implements from 11:30 a.m. – noon.
12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Frates transforms himself into Nascimento, magician extraordinaire, performing many of the magic tricks which entertained visitors at Funspot’s Storybook Forest for 15 years.
1 – 1:30 p.m. Larry Frates returns, engaging the audience with caricatures for youngsters to take home.
Geared to younger children, everyone is invited to enjoy these two gems of the Lakes Region: Larry Frates and Meredith Historical Society’s Farm Museum. There is no charge and each child will receive one of Mr. Frates original caricatures. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.org.
