BRISTOL — The summer months can present a struggle for families whose children receive free and reduced lunches throughout the school year. GOT LUNCH! offers healthy foods for kids lunches on a weekly basis. In 2017, Bristol Community Services, with the guidance of GOT LUNCH! Laconia, organized GOT LUNCH! Newfound for local families facing this struggle. The program started for students at Bristol Elementary School, and served 50 children from 21 families. Last year, with the help of the New Hampton Community School, the Danbury Community Center and the Hebron Village Store for Hebron and Groton families, GOT LUNCH! Newfound expanded to serve students from all four elementary schools in the district. Adding three schools doubled the number of children served, and increased costs from $5,000 to $10,000 for the eight weeks. Costs this year are expected to be $10,000.
To sponsor a child for the summer for $100, drop off a donation at Bristol Community Services on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, or mail to Bristol Community Services, 24 Pleasant St., Bristol, NH 03222. Call Susan at 603-744-2222 with any questions.
