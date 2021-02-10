LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia was selected as March 2021, beneficiary of the “Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program’” by store management at Hannaford located in Meredith. Got Lunch! Laconia will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger Bag is purchased at the Route 25 location during March (unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.) Shoppers can also purchase a Fight Hunger Bag online via Hannaford-To-Go. which is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community while supporting the environment.
“We are very pleased and honored that Got Lunch! Laconia was chosen by Hannaford’s of Meredith to receive this support for the benefit of our children,” said Got Lunch! Laconia Advisory Board member, Linda Tunnicliffe. “Got Lunch! Laconia is an all volunteer, non-profit community organization with no government funding so we rely completely on the generous financial support of individuals, businesses and grants in the community. Each donation makes a significant difference in the lives of Laconia’s children, many of whom would not otherwise receive adequate nourishment during the Summer.”
Learn more about Got Lunch! Laconia by visiting http://www.gotlunchlaconia.org. Or like us on Facebook.
For more information about the Hannaford Helps Program, visit Hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
