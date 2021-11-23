One Light Theatre Company began four years ago with the simple idea of bringing live cutting edge theatre to the Lakes Region. This weekend, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 & 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Interlakes Community Auditorium, a reimagining of classic fairy tales will be told through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway hit "Into the Woods." This two act musical looks at your favorite characters from Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and more will open your eyes to how their stories may have been connected and the behind the scenes relationships that influenced the choices they made along their journey through the woods.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.onelighttheatrenh.org/box-office. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required inside the venue at all times.
