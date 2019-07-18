ASHLAND — The Pauline E. Glidden Toy Museum is now open for its 18th year, every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. through July and August.
The museum, located in an 1810 plank house, is at 49 Main St. The building is between the Fusia Peony Flower and Plumb Antique shops. Parking is either on Main St. or Pleasant St., in front of the Whipple House Museum.
There are five rooms of antique toys. Featured are iron and tin toys, wind-up toys, rare penny toys, dolls and doll houses, a kitchen and schoolroom; over 2,000 items. Children may play with dollhouses, blocks and a Noah's Ark, with supervision.
Admission is a donation of $3 for adults and children 12 and over. Children under 12 are free. The museum is not accessible. Groups may be accommodated by reservation. Call 603-968-7289 for more information.
