Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Concord Troop 20507 gather at a historic building in the Azores. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — Whether venturing beyond their neighborhood as a young child or flying across the ocean to visit a foreign country, Girl Scouts broaden their view of the world through the many travel opportunities Girl Scouts provides.

One troop in Concord truly makes the most of these programs and is nicknamed the “travel troop.” Troop 20507 loves to explore the world, so they visited the Thousand Islands area of western New York in August, and in June spent 10 days in the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic that is part of Portugal. Girl Scouts in this troop are from Concord, Penacook, Franklin, Loudon, Northwood, Boscawen, Bow, Contoocook, Chichester, Hopkinton, Pembroke, and Manchester.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.