GILFORD — Gilford Community Church and Gilford Youth Center recently completed a renovation project at a home in Gilford as part of One Community Project, a joint collaboration that began in 2011. In this project, participants of varying ages from GCC, GYC, and the community scraped and painted, performed yard work, and built a small porch in the back of a home.
“We assist people in the local community who need help,” said Scott Hodsdon, who oversees OCP. “I’m proud of everyone who joined us this year for this 4-day project to make a difference in our community.”
For GCC Pastor Michael Graham, OCP represents a single piece of a philanthropic puzzle, one that entails charitable work both locally and abroad. “Church youth are in Pennsylvania right now offering assistance, and we have raised money for people in Ukraine,” he explained. “It is critical that the church and the youth center continue to act as globally-minded citizens.”
Located in Gilford, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on Sundays at 10 a.m. through a live-stream feed on GCC’s website at gilfordcommunitychurch.org, services take place at 19 Potter Hill Road.
