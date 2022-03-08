GILFORD — This month’s Ted Talk Tuesday at the Gilford Library takes a dive deep into the science of slumber. Join at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 to discuss Sleep is Your Superpower. Sleep is your life-support system and Mother Nature's best effort at immortality, says sleep scientist Matt Walker.
In this deep dive into the science of slumber, Walker shares the wonderfully good things that happen when you get sleep — and the alarmingly bad things that happen when you don't, for both your brain and body. Learn more about sleep's impact on your learning, memory, immune system and even your genetic code — as well as some helpful tips for getting some shut-eye. The library will host a discussion at the conclusion of this TED Talk. This is an in-person event with a hybrid virtual option. Be sure to check out the Gilford Public Library website for more information and the Facebook page for a Zoom link if desired.
