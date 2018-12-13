GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, Dec. 17, meeting at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall at 9:30 a.m. for a morning of holiday-themed Bingo, featuring a variety of prizes.
While enjoying Bingo, there will be a few “breakfast bites” for participants to nibble on, as well a coffee, tea, juice and water.
The cost of attending the program is $2 per person; participants are asked to make reservations by Thursday, Dec. 13.
Senior Strides
The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and Gilford Youth Center are co-sponsoring a weekly walking program for senior adults on Wednesdays from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center.
Participants can track their progress or just walk for fun and socialize with friends. There will be plenty of chairs available to take a break, with coffee, tea, and water provided. A $1 donation is suggested.
For any of the above programs, contact Gilford Parks and Rec at 603-527-4722.
Cross-Country Ski Program
The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be offering four weeks of cross-country ski lessons at Bolduc Park this winter. Lessons will begin on Saturday, Jan. 5, and will continue through Jan. 26. In the event a day is cancelled because of poor weather, it will be made up in the week(s) following Jan. 26.
Lessons begin at 10 a.m. and rental skis may be picked up at 9 a.m. at Piche’s Ski Shop.
Registration forms are available at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, Bolduc Park and Piche’s Ski Shop. Mail, fax or drop off registrations directly to Piche’s Ski Shop.
The cost is $70 per person including rental equipment; $40 per person if you have your own equipment. For further information, contact Bob or Pat Bolduc at 524-2068.
