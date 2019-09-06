GILFORD — The 100th Annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration was held Aug. 24 in cooperative weather. Annual activities included the parade, entertainers, pie eating contest, egg toss, band concert, community dance and fireworks. Parade award winners are as follows:

Grand Prize

Best Overall – Rowell’s Services

Neighborhood Floats

1st Place — Gilford Cal Ripken

2nd Place — Lake Shore Park

3rd Place — Peter Weeks

Commercial Floats 

1st Place — Street Car Company

2nd Place — Gunstock Mountain Resort

3rd Place — Bank of New Hampshire

Mini Floats

1st Place — Katie Dobbins

2nd Place — Gilford Country Store

3rd Place — Franklin Savings Bank

Neighborhood Marchers

1st Place — Gilford School Teachers

2nd Place — Gunstock Acres Noodle Club

3rd Place — Gilford Farmer’s Market

Individual Marcher

1st Place — Monarch Mom

2nd Place — LSP Prince & Princess

3rd Place — Miss Winnipesaukee & Miss Teen Winnipesaukee

Antique Vehicles

1st Place — Hayden McLaughlin

2nd Place — Gilford Village Store

3rd Place — Weeks Farm

Other Vehicles

1st Place — Goodhue Family

2nd Place — LR CERT

3rd Place — Gilford Public Works

Motorcycle

1st Place — Priscilla Bean

Boat

1st Place — Lakeshore Upholstery

Oxen

1st Place — Kathy Salanitro

“Old Fashioned” Kids Entry

1st Place — Lake Shore Park

2nd Place — Gilford Library

3rd Place — Under His Wings

The parks and recreation department offers a special thanks to all the people who worked to make Gilford Old Home Day a success. Special thanks to the Old Home Day Committee for their time, the Gilford High School football team for their assistance with preparations and clean-up, Bank of New Hampshire for their sponsorship of the Honey Bees Band, Franklin Savings Bank for their sponsorship of Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate, and all the town departments for their assistance.

