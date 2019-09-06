GILFORD — The 100th Annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration was held Aug. 24 in cooperative weather. Annual activities included the parade, entertainers, pie eating contest, egg toss, band concert, community dance and fireworks. Parade award winners are as follows:
Grand Prize
Best Overall – Rowell’s Services
Neighborhood Floats
1st Place — Gilford Cal Ripken
2nd Place — Lake Shore Park
3rd Place — Peter Weeks
Commercial Floats
1st Place — Street Car Company
2nd Place — Gunstock Mountain Resort
3rd Place — Bank of New Hampshire
Mini Floats
1st Place — Katie Dobbins
2nd Place — Gilford Country Store
3rd Place — Franklin Savings Bank
Neighborhood Marchers
1st Place — Gilford School Teachers
2nd Place — Gunstock Acres Noodle Club
3rd Place — Gilford Farmer’s Market
Individual Marcher
1st Place — Monarch Mom
2nd Place — LSP Prince & Princess
3rd Place — Miss Winnipesaukee & Miss Teen Winnipesaukee
Antique Vehicles
1st Place — Hayden McLaughlin
2nd Place — Gilford Village Store
3rd Place — Weeks Farm
Other Vehicles
1st Place — Goodhue Family
2nd Place — LR CERT
3rd Place — Gilford Public Works
Motorcycle
1st Place — Priscilla Bean
Boat
1st Place — Lakeshore Upholstery
Oxen
1st Place — Kathy Salanitro
“Old Fashioned” Kids Entry
1st Place — Lake Shore Park
2nd Place — Gilford Library
3rd Place — Under His Wings
The parks and recreation department offers a special thanks to all the people who worked to make Gilford Old Home Day a success. Special thanks to the Old Home Day Committee for their time, the Gilford High School football team for their assistance with preparations and clean-up, Bank of New Hampshire for their sponsorship of the Honey Bees Band, Franklin Savings Bank for their sponsorship of Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate, and all the town departments for their assistance.
