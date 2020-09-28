GILFORD — Calling all local artists, photographers, painters, creators, and makers. Anyone with a collection of art sitting unseen is invited to display an exhibit in the Gilford Public Library’s gallery space near the front entrance. Contact Arielle with questions about the space and to book a month in 2021.
Check out the new art section in nonfiction. There are sections on artists and art history, as well as subjects, themes and techniques to help hone a craft or learn a new one.
The library is also offering new, virtual programs for children. STEAM Challenge Mondays on Facebook Live are at 10:30 a.m. Get hands-on knowledge through different weekly STEAM-related challenges. Most materials will be available at home, or email library@gilfordlibrary.org for help finding materials. Videos and instructions will available every Monday on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Tuesdays is Stuffed Animal Storytime with Miss Maria on Zoom. Join Miss Maria to sing, dance, and read stories. Registration is required, and the program is for ages 2.5-6.
On Thursdays, Mother Goose on the Loose is on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maria on Facebook Live for an interactive experience with rhymes, songs, and movement. This program is for ages up to 2.5.
