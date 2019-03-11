GILFORD — Gilford Got Lunch is sponsoring an Election Day food drive Tuesday, March 12, at Gilford Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road. The food drive will provide meals for children in the Gilford School District who benefit from the Gilford Got Lunch program.
The drive asks voters to bring non-perishable items to the polls, including peanut butter, instant oatmeal, canned soup, peanut butter crackers, granola bars, crackers, canned pasta, and canned fruit. No glass containers or expired items.
For more information, visit www.gilfordgotlunch.com.
