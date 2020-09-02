GILFORD — Gilford GOT LUNCH! is now accepting registration for the 2020-2021 school year weekend program. All families must register, even if they were already registered for the summer program. The program begins Friday, Sept. 11. To register, visit gilfordgotlunch.com.
The program is seeking board members and volunteers. For more information, visit gilfordgotlunch.com.
