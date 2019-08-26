MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club was organized 70 years ago by a handful of energetic women, full of goodwill. The club's purpose is to promote civic, educational and social activities. The club currently has 115 members active in fundraising, and always welcomes new members. Pet projects include awarding scholarships and contributing to charitable agencies in the area.
Scholarship awards started in 1960, and total $190,350. Funds for scholarships are raised by bake sales and social events.
MWC has been most charitable to the American Cancer Society in their annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks for the past 23 years. With sponsors for the walks held at Opechee Park in Laconia, MWC has raised $129,846 to date for the cause.
MWC also awards $1,500 to local charitable institutions each year.
The club has helped beautify their community by planting flowers, presenting flags and flagpoles, and cleaning unsightly areas. MWC has sponsored sports teams, ad supplied musical instruments and playground equipment for schools.
Each fall, the club holds a New Member Tea. Eight meetings are held at the Moultonborough Function Hall, formerly known as the Lions Club, where members enjoy luncheons before the meetings. The first meeting is held at Geneva Point and includes a coffee can auction, and the last meeting of the season is a banquet held at a restaurant. Guests are always welcome.
For more information, visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
