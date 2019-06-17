MOULTONBOROUGH — Peter Claypoole, executive director of the Geneva Point Center, is planning a three-day celebration for the property's 100th anniversary June 21-23.
Geneva Point Center, a nonprofit camp and conference center located on Moultonborough Neck, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on June 22. During the event will be historical exhibits, open swimming and boating, guided walking tours, a 100th celebration banquet, a concert and dancing. The GPC ice cream shop will be open all day and evening. Area historian Christina Ashjian will give a talk on Moultonborough-Geneva Point history. There will also be a concert in GPC’s historic chapel, featuring folk artists Lorraine and Bennett Hammond, Cosy Sheridan and others. “It will be an interesting, entertaining all around fun day... The entire event is open to the public and we will be especially glad to have all our friends and neighbors join us,” said Claypoole. For more information and registration information, visit www.genevapoint.org or call 603-253-4366.
