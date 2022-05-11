MEREDITH — “Art is Alive!” is a selection of creative works by Inter-Lakes High School students currently being showcased amidst a collection of professional artists in downtown Meredith at “The Galleries at 30 Main” from Friday through Sunday, May 13-May 22. The gallery is open for viewing daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed on Tuesday).
Despite the challenges of a pandemic over the last three school years, the visual arts program, under the direction of teachers Kate Criscone and Patrick Quinn continues to thrive at Inter-Lakes Middle High School. As life starts to transition back to normal, students have continued to persevere through challenges, have found respite in the arts and gained confidence in their creativity.
Celebrate the students’ creative success and support the local community by spending some time in the Galleries at 30 Main for the ILMHS Art is Alive student art show!
