BELMONT — Registration for the library summer reading program for all ages is now open, and weekly participation prizes include amusement park and movie tickets.
Middle schoolers will create their own nebula in a jar on Monday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. Tweens are also invited to an after-hours Minute to Win It challenge on Tuesday, July 23, when the library closes at 5 p.m. Snacks will be served, and sign-up is requested.
The Belmont Senior Center book group is reading 'The Map of Salt and Stars' by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar on Tuesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. The Friday Fiction book group will discuss 'The Calculating Stars' by Mary Robinette Kowal on Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m.
The Starry Messenger, presented by Michael Francis, is a dramatic adaptation of Galileo's short study 'Siderius Nuncius.' Galileo, dressed in 17th-century costume, will arrive to present a public lecture on the most recent discoveries made using his newly-devised spyglass. Audience members will be actively involved in experiments and demonstrations. After the lecture, Galileo answers questions about his experiments, his life, and his times. Meet Galileo at the Corner Meeting House on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Thanks to the New Hampshire Humanities for sponsoring this program.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. The whole family is invited. Space-themed movies play on Fridays between July 12-Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. Drop-in challenges change weekly.
The Friends will be hosting a book sale and raffle on Old Home Day, Aug. 10. Donations will accepted throughout July at designated times.
The library has passes to New Hampshire State Parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, the state historical society, Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village.
For more information, contact Eileen Gilbert at 603-267-8331, email bpl@belmontnh.org, or visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
