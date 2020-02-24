MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Central School students recently enjoyed a guest appearance from Fungo the Fisher Cat. With books, games, and trivia, the Fisher Cats mascot kicked off the school’s participation in the Fisher Cats Reading Challenge presented by Eversource.
Students who read five books outside of the school curriculum will earn two tickets to a Fisher Cats Reading Challenge game. At their chosen game, the students will be recognized and play catch on the field before the game. The season starts April 16.
Led by emcee Zick, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate, travel to nearly 40 schools in the offseason to highlight the importance of developing strong reading skills. This year, schools are treated to a reading of the Dr. Seuss classic "The Lorax."
“We’re proud to partner with Eversource and reward these students for their hard work in and out of the classroom,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We’ve been blown away by the amount of reading challenge participants we see each year, and we’re excited to inspire even more students to develop a love for reading in 2020.”
Through the partnership between the Fisher Cats and Eversource, the challenge is free to all schools in New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. For more information, call 603-641-2005, or visit nhfishercats.com.
