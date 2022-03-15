FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank is currently accepting applications for its Fund for Community Advancement, representing the 45th round of grants. All applications must be postmarked by May 30, 2022 for consideration and can be mailed, dropped off at any branch location, or emailed to mybanker@fsbnh.bank. Since 1997, the bank has awarded 234 grants totaling $1,069,908 to community organizations and agencies throughout New Hampshire.
The Fund for Community Advancement is very active in supporting a broad range of nonprofit community activities to include, but not limited to, economic development, affordable housing, education, health care, social services, environment, arts and humanities, human services, and programs or services addressing the needs of children, adolescents and single parent families. Also of importance are programs and services that address the needs of low to moderate income families and individuals. Eligible organizations must be recognized as tax exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. The minimum grant award is typically $1,000 up to a maximum of $10,000.
Areas served by the Fund include Boscawen, Bristol, Franklin, Gilford, Goffstown, Merrimack and Tilton. The Fund may also provide support for projects in other surrounding communities.
For more information on the FSB Fund for Community Advancement, visit www.fsbnh.bank, then select the “Community” tab. You may also contact Rene M. Baldini, executive assistant, at 603-934-8327 or via email at Renee.Baldini@fsbnh.bank.
Established in 1869, Franklin Savings Bank is an independent, mutually-owned community bank, offering a full array of commercial lending, personal banking and investment services. Headquartered in Franklin, the Bank has offices in Bristol, Boscawen, Tilton, Gilford, Merrimack and Goffstown along with a loan production office in Bedford. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Independence Financial Advisors, the bank also offers investment, insurance and financial planning services. A recognized leader in providing the latest in financial services technology, Franklin Savings Bank is committed to serving the needs of businesses, families and the communities it serves, through a dedicated team of employees, a diverse line of financial products and services, and continued investment in emerging technology.
Franklin Savings Bank has donated over 11% of its net income to charity since 2009. Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more, or follow the bank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
