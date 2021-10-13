CENTER HARBOR — Come to the second annual Haunted Halloween Walk on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-8 p.m. at 293 Daniel Webster Highway. The walk is free of charge and includes animatronics, lights, staged Halloween scenes and candy tables with pre-bagged goodies for the kids. The walk is hosted by Doggie Designs, The Xavier Group - Real Estate Team - Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains, and HK Powersports Laconia.
Candy donations are welcome at Doggie Designs Tuesdays through Saturdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and cash donations are welcome at www.givegab.com/teams/the-xavier-group. All proceeds go directly to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
